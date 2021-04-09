Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$741.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.