Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE OR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.