Research Analysts Set Expectations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

LBPH opened at $16.00 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

