Reviewing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and hopTo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $288.98 million 22.75 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -453.16 hopTo $3.53 million 2.46 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackLine.

Risk & Volatility

BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackLine and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than hopTo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11% hopTo 16.34% 88.73% 20.88%

Summary

hopTo beats BlackLine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

