Reviewing MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediciNova and Aileron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediciNova presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.40%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given MediciNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -17.56% -16.62% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -170.37% -98.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and Aileron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million N/A N/A Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.37 million ($1.20) -1.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediciNova beats Aileron Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has a collaboration agreement with BioComo and Mie University for joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. MediciNova, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard College; and Umicore Precious Metals Chemistry USA, LLC. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

