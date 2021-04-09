Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 205.38 $23.95 million N/A N/A Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94% Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.