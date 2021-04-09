Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

