Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Critical Contrast

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.78 $15.75 million $0.69 10.01 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.28 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.