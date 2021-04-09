Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,295 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $22,651.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,171.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATEN opened at $9.69 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $745.30 million, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

