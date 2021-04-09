Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

