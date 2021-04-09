Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at TD Securities

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of RROTF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

