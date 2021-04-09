Roth Capital Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
PLL stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 21,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.19 million, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $88.97.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.