Roth Capital Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 21,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.19 million, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.