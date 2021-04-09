Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

Several analysts have commented on ROR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 362.40 ($4.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,138,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.71. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.80 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.