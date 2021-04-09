Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FIVN opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.39 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.