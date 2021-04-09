Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,764,137 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

