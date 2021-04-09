Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $488.04

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.04 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 500.60 ($6.54). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 499.30 ($6.52), with a volume of 1,906,203 shares changing hands.

RMG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 3.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

