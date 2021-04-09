RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

