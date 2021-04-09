Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 60,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 351.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

