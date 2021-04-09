SafeInsure 24 Hour Volume Hits $727.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $347,545.06 and $727.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,565,711 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

