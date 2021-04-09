Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.09

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.09 ($10.37) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.69). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 277,085 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.