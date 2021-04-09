Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.24

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and traded as high as $35.78. Safran shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 57,504 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

