Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

SAPMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

