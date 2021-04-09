Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

