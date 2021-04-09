SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.86. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 184,226 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

