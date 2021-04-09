Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 554,548 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $68,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 262,989 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

