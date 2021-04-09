Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 577,847 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

