Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of Cardinal Health worth $60,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

