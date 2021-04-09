Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 3.2%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of -0.01.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

