Scotiabank Raises Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to $3.25

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.39 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

