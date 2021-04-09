Scott Sanborn Sells 6,249 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58.

Shares of LC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,498. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

