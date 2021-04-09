Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) Insider Acquires £19,440 in Stock

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 4,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

Shares of SAIN remained flat at $GBX 486 ($6.35) during midday trading on Friday. 235,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.08. The company has a market capitalization of £810.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. Scottish American Investment Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 514 ($6.72).

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.