Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $22.45 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $2.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

