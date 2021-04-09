Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $22.45 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $2.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit