Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 8,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.