Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Seagen worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.91 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,706 shares of company stock worth $11,876,522 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

