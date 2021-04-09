See results about (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of See results about to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

See results about Company Profile

