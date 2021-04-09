ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 731.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $524.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.84. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.76 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.