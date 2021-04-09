Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $22.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.14 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $77.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMED remained flat at $$13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $221.10 million and a P/E ratio of 191.31.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

