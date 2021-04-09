Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

SAE opened at €191.50 ($225.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €191.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

