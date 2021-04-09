Sidoti Begins Coverage on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Apr 9th, 2021

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

The Fly

