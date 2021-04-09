Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.