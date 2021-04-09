Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SFFYF stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $54.95.
About Signify
