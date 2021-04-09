Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,952 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 135.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 686,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 310,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

