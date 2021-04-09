Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $480.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.