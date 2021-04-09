SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $10.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $23,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

