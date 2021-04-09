Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Clarus Securities

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its target price hoisted by Clarus Securities from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Shares of SKREF stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.