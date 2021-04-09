Skrumble Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.