SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce $349.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the highest is $401.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

