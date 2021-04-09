SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of SGH opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

