SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.08. 3,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

