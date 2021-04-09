SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 135,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $10.33 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

